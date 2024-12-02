On the occasion of BJP National President Shri JP Nadda’s birthday, leaders from across the political spectrum extended their warm wishes, recognizing his leadership, simplicity, and contributions to both the party and the nation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi both praised Nadda’s efforts in party expansion and strengthening India’s health sector. Other prominent leaders also joined in celebrating Nadda's achievements. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted Nadda’s humility, tenacity, and instrumental role in the BJP’s success. Leaders like Dr Mohan Yadav, Nitin Gadkari, and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also wished him good health and a long life, acknowledging his dedication to the party and the nation. JP Nadda Hails Party's By-Election Victory, Credits Public Trust in Modi's Leadership and NDA's Governance.

PM Narendra Modi

Birthday wishes to BJP National President and Union Minister Shri JP Nadda Ji. I have known Nadda Ji for years and have witnessed his remarkable contributions to our Party. He has carried out every organisational, legislative and executive responsibility with utmost diligence. He… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 2, 2024

Home Minister Amit Shah

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Greetings and warm wishes to @BJP4India National President Shri @JPNadda ji on his birthday. His simplicity, humility and tenacity is remarkable. He has been instrumental in scripting several success stories for the party. Naddaji is also making commendable efforts in… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 2, 2024

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav भारतीय जनता पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष एवं केन्द्रीय मंत्री श्री जगत प्रकाश नड्डा जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। माँ भारती की सेवा में साधनारत नड्डा जी करोड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं के लिए समर्पण का प्रेरणास्रोत हैं, आप सतत् परिश्रम, कर्मठता एवं सांगठनिक कौशल से भाजपा को… pic.twitter.com/zsNKRK3sKo — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) December 2, 2024 Nitin Gadkari हिसार, हरियाणा से लोकसभा सांसद श्री जय प्रकाश जी आपको जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।💐 आप स्वस्थ और दीर्घायु रहें, ईश्वर से यही कामना करता हूं। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 2, 2024

