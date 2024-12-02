On the occasion of BJP National President Shri JP Nadda’s birthday, leaders from across the political spectrum extended their warm wishes, recognizing his leadership, simplicity, and contributions to both the party and the nation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi both praised Nadda’s efforts in party expansion and strengthening India’s health sector. Other prominent leaders also joined in celebrating Nadda's achievements. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted Nadda’s humility, tenacity, and instrumental role in the BJP’s success. Leaders like Dr Mohan Yadav, Nitin Gadkari, and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also wished him good health and a long life, acknowledging his dedication to the party and the nation. JP Nadda Hails Party's By-Election Victory, Credits Public Trust in Modi's Leadership and NDA's Governance.

PM Narendra Modi 

Home Minister Amit Shah

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

 Nitin Gadkari

