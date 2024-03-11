At the Oscars 2024, Emily Blunt stole the show in a stunning white Schiaparelli gown that was pure Hollywood glamour. The gown featured a thigh-high slit and a train trailing behind her, and the shimmery metallic detailing added a touch of magic to her ensemble. What really made heads turn were the unique shoulder straps, defying gravity by floating a few inches above her shoulders. Emily paired the gown with heels and sparkling diamond jewellery, looking elegant from head to toe. Her makeup was flawlessly executed, with subtle hints of pink on her cheeks, eyes, and lips, enhancing her natural beauty. Completing her ensemble was a fishtail braided bun, adding a touch of sophistication and completing her red carpet look with finesse. Emily Blunt Stuns in an Sheer Cutout Gown by Elie Saab at the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards (View Pics).

View Emily Blunt’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily (@fashionbombdaily)

