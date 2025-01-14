Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrated the vibrant festival of Makar Sankranti, also known as Uttarayan, on January 14 by flying kites at his residence in New Ranip, Ahmedabad. The festival, a cherished tradition in Gujarat, marks the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, symbolizing the end of winter and the start of longer days. Shah was seen enjoying the festivities with family and friends, participating in the age-old tradition of kite flying, a hallmark of Uttarayan celebrations in Gujarat. Makar Sankranti 2025: Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Rishab Shetty and Other Celebs Extend Heartfelt Festive Wishes to Fans.

Amit Shah Flies Kites, Celebrates Uttarayan in Ahmedabad

Celebrating the amazing festival of ‘Uttarayan’ in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/1SuAH4ZVuY — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 14, 2025

