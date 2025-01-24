On Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes to the residents of the state, emphasising its rich cultural history and ongoing development. In a post on X on January 24, he wrote, "On the foundation day of Uttar Pradesh, I extend my warm wishes to all my brothers and sisters of the state. This holy land, which has witnessed countless mythological and historical periods in Indian culture, has been engaged in creating new chapters of development for the last eight years." He expressed confidence in Uttar Pradesh's continued growth, stating, "With the government dedicated to public welfare and the amazing talent and tireless hard work of the people here, our beloved state will make its invaluable contribution in the creation of a developed India." Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2025 Wishes: President Droupadi Murmu, CM Yogi Adityanath and Other Leaders Extend Uttar Pradesh Diwas Greetings to UP Residents.

'Uttar Pradesh Will Shape a Developed India,' PM Modi Says on Foundation Day

उत्तर प्रदेश के स्थापना दिवस पर राज्य के अपने सभी भाई-बहनों को मेरी ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। भारतीय संस्कृति में अनगिनत पौराणिक और ऐतिहासिक कालखंडों की साक्षी रही यह पावन धरती पिछले आठ वर्षों से विकास के नित-नए अध्याय रचने में जुटी है। मुझे पूरा भरोसा है कि जनकल्याण के लिए समर्पित सरकार… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2025

