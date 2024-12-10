Google has dropped its Year in Search 2024, globally, country and region-wise. As we near the end of 2024, Google Map's top ten museums worldwide revealed various places that people searched the most. The most searched museums on Google Maps in 2024, a fun selection of places from across the world include The British Museum, Museum of Art of São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand, Science and Industry Museum, Museo Nacional de Antropología, Museo Nacional de Antropología, Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias, Louvre Museum, Rijksmuseum, Mercedes-Benz Museum and Stadel Museum. Google Year in Search 2024 in India: Azerbaijan, Manali, Jaipur and More, Top 10 Travel Destinations.

