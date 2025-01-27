Coldplay had one of their biggest-ever concerts in Ahmedabad last week. Many flew to Ahmedabad, Gujarat, for the concert, and many are still buzzing from the excitement. The concerts were truly a musical and visual spectacle, with fans enjoying every moment of the show. Now, a viral video that is doing the rounds on social media shows an Indigo pilot hosting a mid-air Coldplay concert for passengers onboard who were travelling from Pune to Ahmedabad. The pilot’s jokes and fun gestures brought cheer and laughter to excited passengers. That’s not all! All those onboard recreated the iconic “Sky Full of Stars” moment by switching on their phone’s flashlights. The journey transformed into a pre-concert celebration mid-air! Watch the viral video below. Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert: Heartwarming Video Captures Chris Martin’s Father Anthony Martin Recording His Son During Band’s Final India Show in 2025 at Narendra Modi Stadium – WATCH.

Indigo Pilot Hosts Mid-Air Coldplay Concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pradeep Krishnan (@capt_pradeepkrishnan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)