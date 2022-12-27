An old video of a beluga or white whale is going viral now in which the adorable creature, known for its friendly nature, tried to catch hold of a ball that fell outside the tank. In the 20-second clip, the whale can be seen spitting water at the ball to get it to bounce off so it can grab it when the ball comes closer. The whale happily grabbed it and swam off when it got near enough. Internet users love this clever tactic used by the whale, and many find this adorable. Check out this viral video here. Beluga Whale Gives Birth to Healthy Male Calf at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium, Viral Video Captures the Beautiful Birthing Moment of the Marine Animal!.

Beluga Whale Uses Clever Tactic To Get Back a Ball

How this beluga whale cleverly retrieves his ballpic.twitter.com/gddfihxYmb — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) December 24, 2022

