Mohammed Jaseem, a student from Jamia Nooriya Arabiyya in Kerala, made history by creating the longest handwritten Quran scroll. His scroll, stretching 1,106 meters, broke the previous record of 700 metres set by Egyptian scholar Mohammed Gabriel. It took Jaseem almost two years to achieve this amazing feat. The scroll weighs 118.3 kilograms and contains over 325,000 Arabic letters, 77,000 words, 114 chapters, and 6,300 verses. Each section, called a juz, is about 65–75 pages long, with each page having 9–10 lines. Each page measures 75 centimeters in height and 34 centimeters in width. Jaseem's achievement is a testament to his hard work and skill, bringing pride to his community and country. World's Tallest Man Is Sultan Kosen: Watch Video of Guinness World Record Holder With 8 ft 2.8 Height As He Greets Regular-Sized People! (Watch Video).

View Mohammed Jaseem’s Longest Quranic Calligraphy Scroll Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

