A video from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has gone viral, showing railway staff inspecting passenger luggage on a platform and uncovering stolen items, including bed sheets and towels, allegedly taken from train coaches. The video, shared by a user named 'whoismayankk,' highlights the increasing issue of passengers stealing railway property such as blankets and pillows. The clip, which has garnered over 4,600 upvotes, sparked widespread criticism online, with users condemning the actions and demanding stricter penalties for such thefts. Reactions poured in, with one user recalling, "Stayed in a PG in Delhi once. PG owner had a cupboard full of railways wali bedsheets." Another simply remarked, "Shitty people." A third user added, "How will one use them in their homes? Mujhe toh sharam ayegi kisi guest/relative k saamne galti se aa gaya toh vo kya sochega." Indian Railways Suffer Rs 14 Crore Loss as AC Passengers Steal 21 Lakh Bed Sheets, Towels and Blankets.

Passengers Try To Steal Bed Sheets From Train by Hiding Them in Luggage

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)