A rarely seen creature with glowing spikes was spotted crawling along a UK beach, leaving locals shocked. A conservation group spotted the alien-like animal as it wriggled slowly along the shore in Sussex. The mysterious critter was identified as a sea mouse. According to conservationists, sea mice tend to live in the sea flood. But it appears that the creature was washed up on the coast due to bad weather. The sea mouse was captured in the village of Rye. The sea mouse’s vibrant and glowing spikes can glimmer blue, green and gold, making it look like a creature straight out of a sci-fi movie. Fluorescent Green 'Alien' Object Discovered by Man on Portobello Beach; Viral Pic of The Bizarre Creature Will Leave You Befogged.

Watch Video of Sea Mouse Crawling in UK Beach

Sea Mouse in UK Beach

Whoah, this on a local beach. Called a 'sea mouse' apparently. Who needs the @imacelebrity critters when this is on your doorstep? pic.twitter.com/5xagwHgbPb — Jo Hemmings 🇺🇦 (@TVpsychologist) November 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)