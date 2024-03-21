In April 2022, a viral claim circulated on social media alleging that a man named Carl Twinly tricked individuals into fondling him while he pretended to be a cow in a milking contest, resulting in his arrest on charges of public indecency and deception. However, this claim has been debunked as a work of fiction. Reportedly, the image circulated along with the claim is a screenshot from a satire article published on Ringsssss.com in December 2021. While the satire site clearly states its comedic nature, the story detached from its original context, leading many to believe it was real. In reality, the mugshot featured alongside the claim is authentic. Still, it depicts a woman arrested in Middleton, Ohio, in 2008 after getting drunk while dressed as a cow to promote a local haunted trail. The tale of Carl Twinly's escapades is purely fictional, emphasising the importance of verifying information before sharing it online. Bees vs Dogs! Unusual Bee Attack Claim Lives of Two Pet Dogs in South Texas.

Fact Check: Viral Story of 'Carl Twinly' Milking Contest

As the story goes, a man named Carl Twinly was arrested in Texas after he pretended to be a cow in a milking competition. https://t.co/b3hGQdYqnG — snopes.com (@snopes) April 14, 2022

