Annabel Sutherland played an outstanding innings which led her to the second ODI century of her career. Sutherland played a well-fought innings under pressure. Australia lost four wickets in quick succession but then Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland stepped up for the hosts. Gardner was dismissed after scoring her half-century. On the other hand, Sutherland was sent back to the dressing room after she scored a whopping 110 runs in just 95 deliveries. India Women vs Australia Women Live Score Updates of 3rd ODI 2024.

Annabel Sutherland completes her second ODI Ton

Annabel Sutherland LOVES the WACA 🔥



The Aussie young gun brings up her second ODI hundred in sweltering Perth conditions! #AUSvIND #PlayOfTheDay @hcltech pic.twitter.com/8dEK6P2wIW— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 11, 2024

