Star cricketer Dewald Brevis produced a stunning effort on the boundary rope to send back veteran batter Faf du Plessis during the fourth fixture of the South Africa T20 (SA20) League 2025 match between MI Cape Town and Joburg Super Kings. The wicket incident happened during the first ball of the eighth over of the Joburg Super Kings innings while chasing. MI Cape Town pacer Kagiso Rabada bowled a length ball outside the off-stump line. Super Kings batter Faf du Plessis hit a lofty inside-out, and it seemed the ball would clear the boundary lines. However, Brevis had other ideas. The fielder timed his jump and caught the ball mid-air, tossed it back into play, and then dived back to complete the catch. The third umpire also confirmed it to be a clean catch, and du Plessis departed after scoring 30 runs off 23 balls. SA20 2025: Lhuan-Dre Pretorius’ Explosive Batting Helps Paarl Royal Open Campaign With Win Over SunRisers Eastern Cape.

Dewald Brevis Takes Stunning Boundary Catch in SA20 2025 Match

