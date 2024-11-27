Hardik Pandya Sets SMAT 2024 On Fire, Hits Gurjapneet For 29 Runs In One Over During Baroda vs Tamil Nadu Match

Playing for Baroda, Hardik Pandya slammed 29 runs off Gurjapneet in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 against Tamil Nadu at Indore. Pandya scored 69 off 30 balls, which included four fours, and seven sixes.

Hardik Pandya Sets SMAT 2024 On Fire, Hits Gurjapneet For 29 Runs In One Over During Baroda vs Tamil Nadu Match
Hardik Pandya in action for Baroda in SMAT 2024 (Photo Credit: X @BCCIdomestic screenshot)
Socially Team Latestly| Nov 27, 2024 08:08 PM IST

Hardik Pandya set Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 on fire during his whirlwind knock against Tamil Nadu for Baroda on November 27, where the all-rounder slammed Gurjapneet Singh for 29 runs in a single over. Pandya's onslaught came in the 17th over, where the Tamil Nadu bowler bore the brunt of the all-rounder's wrath, getting hit for fours and sixes (three back-to-back) and one four in five legal deliveries. Pandya eventually got run out for 30-ball 69. Vijay Shankar Smashes Hardik Pandya For Three Sixes in One Over During Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Hardik Pandya Unleashes His Brutal Self 

 

Hardik Pandya Unleashes His Brutal Self 

 

Currency Price Change

