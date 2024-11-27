Hardik Pandya Sets SMAT 2024 On Fire, Hits Gurjapneet For 29 Runs In One Over During Baroda vs Tamil Nadu Match

Hardik Pandya set Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 on fire during his whirlwind knock against Tamil Nadu for Baroda on November 27, where the all-rounder slammed Gurjapneet Singh for 29 runs in a single over. Pandya's onslaught came in the 17th over, where the Tamil Nadu bowler bore the brunt of the all-rounder's wrath, getting hit for fours and sixes (three back-to-back) and one four in five legal deliveries. Pandya eventually got run out for 30-ball 69. Vijay Shankar Smashes Hardik Pandya For Three Sixes in One Over During Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Hardik Pandya Unleashes His Brutal Self

6⃣,6⃣,6⃣,6⃣,4⃣ One goes out of the park 💥 Power & Panache: Hardik Pandya is setting the stage on fire in Indore 🔥🔥 Can he win it for Baroda? Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/DDt2Ar20h9#SMAT | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/Bj6HCgJIHv — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 27, 2024

