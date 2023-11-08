Glenn Maxwell played an innings of a lifetime when he scored a thunderous 201* against Afghanistan leading the way for Australia to a victory that ensured their semifinal qualification in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. After the match, Maxwell shared a post on social media saying he was pretty overwhelmed with the love of the fans and thanked everyone for the messages. He also appreciated Pat Cummins calling him 'amazing'. Glenn Maxwell Rewrites Record Books with Memorable Double Century Against Afghanistan in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Glenn Maxwell Reacts After Scoring Magnificent 201* During AUS vs AFG CWC 2023 Match

Pretty overwhelmed with all the ❤️ Thank you so much to everyone that has sent messages. @patcummins30 was amazing out there! Sorry I knocked back a couple 🫣 Time to get back to dad duties 👨‍👩‍👦❤️ — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) November 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)