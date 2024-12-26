The 19-year-old Sam Konstas looked brilliant on his Test debut for Australia. Konstas played a vital knock for the Australia National Cricket Team as he completed his maiden half-century in Tests on his debut. But after a while, he was sent back to the dressing room after Ravindra Jadeja trapped him and scalped his wicket. Jadeja came up with a beautiful delivery which found a gap between Konstas' bat and pad after which the on-field umpire raised his finger. Sam Konstas fell prey to Ravindra Jadeja on his debut during the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024. Sam Konstas Says He Will Keep 'Targeting' Jasprit Bumrah, 19-Year-Old Australian Debutant Makes Bold Claim During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Sam Konstas Wicket Video

Ravi Jadeja gets Sam Konstas!



The end of a very entertaining knock. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/OiY2WZg0GV— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2024

