Young Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana has joined the Chennai Super Kings for the Indian Premier League 2024. Pathirana sustained a hamstring injury ahead of the IPL 2024 and wasn't fit for the same to play for CSK. However, the latter has joined the team's camp and will be seen playing for the franchise. The franchise uploaded a video for the same and announced his arrival. CSK vs RCB Stat Highlights, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Continue Dominance Over Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk With Six-Wicket Win

Matheesha Pathirana Joins Chennai Super Kings Squad

