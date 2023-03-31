Fans have been glued to their devices to watch the IPL 2023 first match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings but they were in for a not-so-pleasant experience as they complained about the JioCinema app buffering while streaming the game. Taking to social media, the users who were using the app and websites on their TV sets as well as on mobile phones have flagged this issue that the app keeps buffering even while the internet speed is good. JioCInema have acquired the live streaming rights of IPL 2023 and fans can watch the matches on the app and website for free. Check some reactions below. Why is GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Live Streaming Online Not Available on Disney+ Hotstar?

'Poor Service'

'Struggling'

My wifi speed is 150 mbps and jio cinema still struggling on it .. after every 2-3 minutes its get buffering #IPL #JioCinema #GTvsCSK pic.twitter.com/7F1wXP9tJi — Andolan Jivi (@DigitalKisaan1) March 31, 2023

'Why is JioCinema Buffering?'

'Unexpected'

Hey Jio Cinema! Why the hell is it buffering for past 20 mins. Ironically, with a plan of 150 Mbps from JIO Fibre, it is quite unexpected! #IPL2023 #JioCinema pic.twitter.com/qkjFeY10pC — Cracked Journalist (@CrackJournalism) March 31, 2023

'Seeing Buffering Logo, Nothing Else'

IPL is started today and we already have an amazing app #hotstar But #BCCI decided to go with #JioCinema my experience with jio cinema I am not able to watch a single ball I tried iOS and TV both but just seeing buffering logo nothing else.#JioCinema #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/T25QKTwXwV — Rohit Saini (@rohitsainier) March 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)