India's premier batter Virat Kohli found his form back on Day 3 of the ongoing IND vs AUS 1st of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Perth, recording his 32nd half-century in 94 balls, which included three fours and a solitary six. Kohli fell for five in the first innings, took his time in the middle, and slowly started churning out runs, which included a splendid six off Mitchell Starc's bowling. This is also Kohli's fifth fifty in Down Under and sixth against the Australia Men's National Cricket Team. Virat Kohli's Six Off Mitchell Starc Hits Security Personnel Near Boundary Line at Optus Stadium During IND vs AUS 1st Test (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli's Slams Fifty!

FIFTY! A well made half-century by @imVkohli. His 32nd in Test cricket 👏👏 Fifth on Australian soil. Live - https://t.co/gTqS3UPruo… #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/05HG0XdJKu — BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2024

