Former cricketer and veteran coach WV Raman shared a post on social media slamming a news portal for using his statements with a clickbait format headline. After Ravichandran Ashwin retired after India vs Australia 3rd Test at Brisbane, Raman shared his views on Ashwin bidding farewell to International cricket. The news portal used the interview of Raman given to another agency, but in their title sensationalised it as 'conspiracy claimed by Gautam Gambhir's India head coach challenger'. Raman was upset the way the headline was used and took to social media calling the headline 'disgrace'. Ravi Ashwin Retires: Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Dinesh Karthik and Other Cricket Fraternity Pays Tribute to India Star All-Rounder Following His Retirement in International Cricket.

WV Raman Slams News Portal For Misleading Headline On His Interview

Distortion of this kind (the headline of the article) is a disgrace to the profession of journalism. There is a limit to creating spins to attract eyeballs. Shame on you people to distort content taken out of an interview given to other agencies. https://t.co/BgiGxbQHLF — WV Raman (@wvraman) December 19, 2024

