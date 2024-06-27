As Cristiano Ronaldo got substituted and was heading back in the 66th minute during the Georgia National Football Team vs Portugal National Football Team a fan jumped from the stands and almost crashed into CR7. But the security present in the stadium prevented it from happening and no one got hurt. Georgia stunned the Portuguese side after defeating them 2-0 in the UEFA Euro 2024 Group F match. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Face-Off Happening? Here is How CR7 and LM10 Could Meet Each Other in Competitive Fixture After Euro and Copa America 2024.

Fan Almost Crashes Into CR7

Lucky Ronaldo is safe ☠️ pic.twitter.com/XCktACDNwM — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) June 27, 2024

