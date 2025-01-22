Liverpool are through to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 round of 16 after a 2-1 win over LOSC Lille on matchday 7. Mohamed Salah put Liverpool in front after scoring in the 34th minute. Jonathan David helped bring back LOSC Lille as he scored an equaliser in the 62nd minute. But it was Harvey Elliott who scored the important match winner which helped Arne Slot's men seal a spot in the UCL 2024-25 round of 16. Liverpool have not dropped any points in the UCL 2024-25 so far. With one group stage match left, it will be interesting to see Liverpool going defeatless in the knockout stage. Benfica 4–5 Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha Score Brace and Eric Garcia Nets One As Hansi Flick's Side Triumphs in Thrilling Encounter.

Liverpool vs LOSC Result

