The King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah was set for the Spanish Super Cup 2025 final between RFC Barcelona and Real Madrid. The match lived up to its expectations with stars from both ends delivering on the biggest stage. With sublime finishing, and tricks on the field, fans were very much entertained. But in the end, Hansi Flick’s tactics and gameplan worked once again as FC Barcelona handed Real Madrid CF it’s second El Clasico loss in as many matches. With goals from Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Alejandro Balde; Barca won its record 15th Spanish Super Cup Title. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for Real Madrid while Rodrygo netted a consolation goal in the 60th minute for the side. Watch the goals highlights below. Lamine Yamal Goal Video: Watch Barcelona Star’s Lionel Messi-Like Finish to Level Score Against Real Madrid in Spanish Super Cup 2025 El Clasico .

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final Highlights

