Jon Jones, known for his UFC feat is now featuring in a Hollywood movie Edo’s Crossing. Jones had already featured in the Netflix series La Cage. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion found his way to Edo’s Crossing, a short film (based on a true story) about the relationship between a Navy Seal and his field canine. Sharing pictures from the set, Jones wrote, “Still living out dream”. Jon Jones Defeats Stipe Miocic by Knock-Out, Defends Heavyweight Championship Title at UFC 309 (Watch Video).

UFC Champion Jon Jones With Edo's Crossing Movie Cast

Still living out dreams pic.twitter.com/V600lmddHW — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) December 23, 2024

