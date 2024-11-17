UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) entered its premium event of the month – UFC 309 on November 17 with multiple mega stars taking centre stage. The main event was Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic with both athletes starring in their previous matches. Stipe Miocic was aiming for his third title but fell short as Jon Jones delivered a knockout win in the third round over his American counterpart. UFC 2025 Schedule Announced: 11 Mega Events in Three-Month Plan Released.

Jon Jones Defeats Stipe Miocic in UFC 309

THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME 🏆🐐@JonnyBones defeats Stipe Miocic by KO to remain the UFC Heavyweight Champion of the World! [ #UFC309 | B2YB @JoseCuervo ] pic.twitter.com/CO1cWI172M — UFC (@ufc) November 17, 2024

A Highlight of Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic UFC 309 Fight

