ICC chairman Jay Shah congratulated India speedster Jasprit Bumrah and Australia women's star cricketer Annabel Sutherland for winning the ICC Men's and Women's Player of the Month Award for December 2024. Sutherland showcased her class with her consistent performances during December 2024. She amassed 269 runs in five innings at an astounding average of 67.25 last month. Jasprit Bumrah was the highest wicket-taker (32) in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against the Australia national cricket team. Bumrah was also named Player of the Series for his impressive outing in the five-match Test series. ICC Chairman Jay Shah Extends Good Wishes to Participating Teams as Captains Pose With U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 in Malaysia (See Post).

