PlayStation users can get ready to celebrate three decades of gaming achievements with the PlayStation Store's 30th Anniversary Sale, starting on December 3, 2024. The limited-time event will offer discounts on popular game titles like Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered, Battlefield 4, Darksiders Genesis, Gran Turismo 7, The Last of Us Part I, Crash Bandicoot, and more. The sale will run until December 20, 2024, with some games leaving the promotion earlier, so it is advised to check the PlayStation Store for specific games. Also, hardware and peripherals are on sale in certain regions. Deals and available items may vary depending on location. Interested users can check the PlayStation Store for full details to ensure your requirements are available in your location. Black Friday Deals 2024: PlayStation Bring Deals on 12-Month Membership; Know How Much You Can Save on PlayStation Plus Membership.

PlayStation 30th Anniversary Deals Starts on December 3, 2024

Save with 30th Anniversary PlayStation Store deals, live tomorrow. Get a sneak peak at the lineup: https://t.co/ujDJrLUTSc pic.twitter.com/v9yfh0zTJL — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 1, 2024

