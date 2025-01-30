SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launched the Hisdesat SpainSat NG I mission to orbit from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. SpainSat NG represents an advancement in secure satellite communications in Europe. The mission was particularly notable as it was the 21st and final flight of the Falcon 9 first-stage booster supporting this mission. The mission was notable because it marked the 21st and final flight of the Falcon 9 first-stage booster that was used for this particular mission. The Falcon 9 rocket, developed by SpaceX, is known for its reusable boosters, which can be flown multiple times to reduce costs and increase efficiency in space travel. ISRO Celebrates Historic 100th GSLV Rocket Launch From Sriharikota, Chairman V Narayanan Aims To Launch 100 Missions in Next 5 Years.

Falcon 9 Launches SpainSat NG I Mission to Orbit From Florida

Falcon 9 launches the SpainSat NG I mission to orbit from Florida pic.twitter.com/n4uCtvqocY — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)