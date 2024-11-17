A stabbing spree in China’s Wuxi, claimed the lives of eight people and injured 17 others on Saturday evening at the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology in Jiangsu province. The attacker, a 21-year-old former student who failed his exams and did not graduate, confessed to the crime, citing anger as his motive. Emergency services were fully deployed to treat the injured and provide support to victims. The incident has left the school management in shock, with authorities working to investigate further and ensure medical aid for survivors. Police confirmed the toll and stated that the suspect is in custody. China Horror: In a Bid To Avoid Extra Work, Woman 'Poisons' Pregnant Colleague's Drink To Stop Her From Taking Maternity Leave.

Wuxi Stabbing Incident (Disturbing Video)

BREAKING: 8 killed in stabbing attack at vocational school in eastern China — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 16, 2024

⚠️ content warning ⚠️ Nov 16: a 21-year-old man Xu Jiajin (徐加金) went on a stabbing spree at Wuxi Institute of Arts and Technology (无锡工艺职业技术学院) in Yixing (宜兴), Wuxi, Jiangsu, in the evening; 8 people died and 17 were injured so far. pic.twitter.com/knqAfqebKF — Byron Wan (@Byron_Wan) November 16, 2024

