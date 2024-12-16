A small drone was found Sunday morning at Nantucket Memorial Airport in Massachusetts, prompting an investigation by federal authorities. According to airport manager Noah Karberg, the drone, a multi-rotor device weighing just over half a pound, was discovered around 7:30 am in a designated area of the airfield reserved for aircraft operations. The drone was promptly reported to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Both agencies have since initiated an investigation into the incident, with federal staff taking the lead. LAPD Helicopter Crash: Los Angeles Police Department Chopper Crashes in California, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Drone Crash in Massachusetts

