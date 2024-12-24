In a shocking incident in Florida, the United States, a parked boat exploded all of a sudden, thereby causing fire and throwing people. According to reports, the boat explosion occurred at a marina in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The explosion caught on camera shows the boat exploding suddenly as the fire spreads to another boat. It is also reported that several people were thrown over and were seriously injured soon after the boat exploded in Florida's Fort Lauderdale. A user on X said that the boat explosion incident left five people injured, out of which three sustained serious injuries while two suffered minor injuries. Meanwhile, authorities have launched a search operation for a sixth person who is said to be missing in the water. Soon after the incident was reported, firefighters rushed to the spot to extinguish the flames as investigators began assessing the area to determine the cause of the explosion. Orlando Drone Show Accident: Drones Malfunction and Crash Into Crowd During Christmas Light Show, 7-Year-Old Alexander Edgerton Undergoes Open Heart Surgery After Suffering Severe Injuries (Videos).

Boat Explodes in Florida

🚨 WHOA: Video shows a boat exploding in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at a marina. Several people were thrown over and injured. What would cause this explosion?pic.twitter.com/S70FeCE65o — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 24, 2024

Several People Being Thrown After Boat Explosion

🚨#BREAKING: Watch as a Boat explosion and fire occurred at a marina with Several people being thrown and get seriously injured 📌#FortLauderdale | #Florida Emergency crews are on the scene after responding to multiple 911 calls reporting a boat explosion and fire at Fort… pic.twitter.com/OY4CpsWN3Y — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)