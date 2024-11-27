Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed the “Protect All Students Act” on Wednesday, banning transgender students in public and private schools from using multiperson bathrooms aligning with their gender identity. The law mandates separate bathrooms based on gender assigned at birth but lacks enforcement mechanisms. Critics, including Democrats and civil rights groups, oppose the law, citing discrimination concerns. The measure mirrors laws in at least 11 other states. Proponents argue the ban ensures safety and privacy in vulnerable spaces. This comes amid broader debates on transgender rights, with 26 states enacting bans on gender-reassignment treatments for minors, now under review by the US Supreme Court. ‘Can’t Go to Preschool Because He Doesn’t Speak Spanish’: Ohio Grandfather Says Preschool Asked His Daughter To Hire Translator for Her Son as He Is Only Child Who Speaks English; Video Goes Viral.

Ohio Governor Signs Transgender Bathroom Ban for Schools

JUST IN - Ohio governor signs bill limiting bathroom use by transgender students - AP — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 27, 2024

