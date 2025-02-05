A shooting incident has been reported from the United States, where multiple people were shot at a manufacturing plant outside Ohio. The shooting incident is said to have taken place at a manufacturing plant outside Columbus, Ohio. Police officials said that they are responding to an active shooter situation at the KDC/One manufacturing plant as the status of the suspect or suspects is unknown. US Shooting: 1 Killed in Nashville School Cafeteria Shooting, Teen Shooter Kills Self (Watch Video).

Several Killed in Shooting in Ohio

New Albany, Ohio police say they are responding to an active shooter situation at KDC/One manufacturing plant; status of suspect or suspects unknown https://t.co/m9YcSHq3sa — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 5, 2025

