A disturbing video going viral on social media shows miscreants allegedly vandalising a Waymo self-driving vehicle during a street takeover in the United States. The incident occurred early Saturday morning, January 25, near the Beverly Center in Los Angeles, California. In the viral clip, a crowd is seen gathering for the illegal takeover of the Waymo vehicle - a Jaguar electric SUV, which was travelling eastbound on 3rd street when it was surrounded by bystanders who went on to vandalise and destroy it, reports Fox11. The viral video also shows the Waymo car being stripped of its door, its windows shattered as attackers remove emblems of Jaguar. After the incident came to light, the Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation and is trying to identify those responsible. Waymo Robotaxi Gets Stuck in Roundabout: Viral Video Shows Self-Driving Car Going Round and Round in Loop, Company Responds.

Waymo Vehicle Vandalised Near Beverly Center

NEW: Innocent Waymo car gets surrounded and assaulted by a group of men while stuck at a red light. Justice for Waymo ✊ The incident reportedly happened in the Beverly Grove neighborhood early Saturday morning during a “street takeover.” The front passenger door was ripped… pic.twitter.com/YBoSEgvlOF — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 26, 2025

