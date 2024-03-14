Mumbai defeated Vidarbha in the final of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 and once again proved their dominance in the tournament. After the victory, Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer was seen celebrating and dancing with his teammates. Iyer didn't participate in the match on day four and five of the match as he complained of a back spasm. Iyer is reported to have undergone scans and might miss the first few games of the Indian Premier League 2024 where he is set to lead the Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer Likely to Miss First Few IPL 2024 Matches Due to Back Injury: Report.

Shreyas Iyer missed out on a ton in the second innings of the Ranji Trophy final and got out after scoring 95 runs. The right-handed batter was excluded from the Indian squad and was supposed to join Mumbai for the knockout round of the Ranji Trophy. At first, Iyer refused to play domestic cricket and complained of a back spasm. However, he was declared fit by the NCA, Bengaluru and later his central contract was terminated. Shreyas Iyer Sits Out of Field for Second Consecutive Day Due to Back Spasm During Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2023–24 Final

The fans on social media bashed Shreyas Iyer after watching him dance and came up with different reactions. Some of them are below:

Where Is The Back Injury Now?

Where is the back injury now? 🤔 https://t.co/G1KgHeErg3 — Sathya (@Sathya1_6) March 14, 2024

Back Spasm Ka Kya Hua

Nhi matlab back spasm ka kya hua https://t.co/AW8hA0v4RS — Debolinaaaaaaaaaaaaaa 🦋💛 (@debXlina18) March 14, 2024

Ye Injured Or Unfit Hai?

Ye Injured or unfit hai?🤔 https://t.co/zCiBFucAls — कट्टर KKR समर्थक 🦁🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRWeRule) March 14, 2024

Then The Injury!?

Great News For KKR!

Shreyas Iyer underwent back surgery in the early half of the year 2023 but still has yet to find full fitness and has been ruled out of important games due to back spasms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2024 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).