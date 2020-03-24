Brendon McCullum Highlights Major Difference Between CSK and RCB in IPL

Brendon McCullum (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore are two of the biggest team in the Indian Premier League but there is a big difference between the club's history in the league. RCB have never managed to lift the elusive trophy while CSK have won the title thrice. Some of the biggest players in the game have played for the two sides but Brendon McCullum, who has been a part of the two teams on different occasions has pointed out the main difference between them. BCCI Cancels Conference Call With IPL Franchise Owners Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Speaking to Scyld Berry, for his book Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution, Brendon McCullum highlighted the biggest difference between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. ‘One team gives selection loyalty and works on the team they have, the other chases a perfect team and doesn’t have a blueprint for how they are going to play. CSK has very little “white noise” around them. RCB have too much,’ said the former New Zealand captain. Given a Chance, Would Love to Play for Chennai Super Kings in Women’s IPL: Poonam Yadav.

Earlier, former South Africa international, Albie Morkel also hailed the impact of skipper MS Dhoni on Chennai Super King’s side. ‘If you get him as a leader, it is going to bring success as he knows how to get the best out of his players’ Morkel told Sportstar.

Speaking of IPL, the 13th edition of the tournament was initially scheduled for March 29 but the competition has been postponed until April 15 due to the rapid growth of COVID 19. However, as per recent reports, the tournament can be shifted towards the end of the year or cancelled completely if the virus is not contained.