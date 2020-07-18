Fans are speculating the return of Deccan Chargers in Indian Premier League (IPL) after Deccan Chronicle Holdings Limited (DCHL), owners of the now-defunct franchise, won an arbitration decision against BCCI. The Indian cricket board has also been ordered to pay the sum of INR 4800 crore to the franchise. Although, BCCI is expected to appeal against the decision, fans are ecstatic as they are hoping to witness the Hyderabad-based franchise again in IPL. In September 2012, BCCI terminated Charger’s contract after DCHL failed to submit a bank guarantee of INR 100 crore. BCCI Likely to Appeal As Bombay High Court Asks Cricket Board to Pay Deccan Chargers Rs 4800 Crore.

Soon after, BCCI sold the Hyderabad franchise to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) through an auction. However, after the news of DCHL winning the decision come out, cricket lovers went berserk on social media and are demanding to see the Deccan army in the 2020 edition of the T20 extravaganza. IPL 2020 Update: UAE First Choice to Host '5-6 Week-Long' Indian Premier League 13.

Deccan Chargers, who were last seen in IPL 2012, won the second edition of the tournament in 2009. Many prominent players like Adam Gilchrist, Kumar Sangakkara, RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha have been the part of the chargers. In fact, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have also donned the DC jersey. Meanwhile, let’s look at the fans' reaction.

Fans Want Them Back!!

Waiting!!

Speculations!!

#GayatriReddy Back with leftwards arrow above ❤ Speculation around about #DeccanChargers will come back in @IPL. pic.twitter.com/Hss6YVJEOS — Badal Kadiya (@BadalKadiya) July 18, 2020

Memes in Action!!

BCCI to pay 4800 crores fine to #DeccanChargers Meanwhile BCCI :#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/Y0yrd0vAzp — Anit Ghosh (@Indianit07) July 18, 2020

Some Ideas Here!!

If deccan chargers is going to be back then Vizag should be their home ground 😍😍😍. #DeccanChargers — Slutsora (@slutsaura) July 18, 2020

Go Chargers!!

If all these speculations are true, my team's coming back again. #DeccanChargers 💪💪💪 We telugites are gonna have two teams.. 😍😍 #SunRisers & DC. pic.twitter.com/xeh9OEIdEN — Hello Brother !!! (@Ciao_Adio) July 18, 2020

Champions of 2009!!

Yes come back needed 🔥 One of the best team in IPL❤️ #DeccanChargers pic.twitter.com/mT077qPcLB — Aminur Jaman (@aminurjaman) July 18, 2020

Classy Team!!

Please Comeback deccancharges. One of most classy team backthen #DeccanChargers pic.twitter.com/sEFY8ux2Qv — Satish Reddy (@satishre1) July 18, 2020

As the rights of the franchise have been sold to SRH, the return of DC in IPL seems quite difficult. However, in the various league around the world, two different teams are playing from the city. For example, in Australia’s T20 league Big Bash, Sydney and Melbourne have two different sides.

Speaking of IPL, BCCI is planning to host the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in September-October. As per the latest reports, IPL 2020 is set to take place in UAE. However, BCCI still have to wait for the official confirmation of International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the postponement of T20 World Cup.

