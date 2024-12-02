Mumbai, December 2: Former National Rugby League (NRL) boss Todd Greenberg is reportedly set to be named as the new Cricket Australia chief executive. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the decision on Cricket Australia’s new chief executive will be made official "as soon as this week". Greenberg, who is a current Australian Cricketers’ Association chief was the successful applicant for the role. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Travis Head Quashes Rumours of Divide in Australian Camp Ahead of Pink Ball Test.

Current CEO Nick Hockley has announced that he will step down after this summer, following nearly 13 years working in Australian cricket, including five as chief executive. He was appointed interim CEO of Cricket Australia in June 2020 and then became permanent CEO eleven months later.

"Three candidates made the final interview stage of a global search run by the recruiting firm Spencer Stuart," a source was quoted in the report. The Cricket Australia board, chaired by former NSW premier Mike Baird, had a final call to confirm their decision for Greenberg on Sunday night. BGT 2024–25: Rohit Sharma-Led Team India Depart From Canberra for Adelaide Test vs Australia.

Hockley will remain in the role until the end of March before handing over duties to Greenberg, who previously worked with Cricket NSW before transitioning to the chief executive role with the Canterbury Bulldogs. The 53-year-old then became the NRL chief executive in 2016, a position he held for four years. After leaving the NRL, he took on his current role as the chief of the Australian Cricketers' Association.

