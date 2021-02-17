Former South African cricketer Faf du Plessis has announced his retirement from Test cricket. A while ago the former captain took to social media and informed his fans about his decision. He has played 69 Test matches for South Africa and has scored 4163 runs with the highest score of 199. As the South African batsman retires from Test cricket, let’s have a look back at a few of his top knocks in the longer format. Faf du Plessis Announces Retirement from Test Cricket, Says ‘Time Is Right to Walk into a New Chapter’ (View Post).

112* vs New Zealand in Centurion, 2016

This knock was played against New Zealand in Centurion in 2016. He scored an unbeaten knock of 112 runs. A few star performers like JP Duminy, Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock had slammed half-centuries. As a result, the South African team won the game by 206 runs.

62 vs India in Cape Town, 2018

This was yet another memorable performance from Faf as he scored 62 runs against India. This was when the South African top order got out cheaply and AB de Villers along with Faf did an amazing job. They led the team to a massive won by 72 runs. 134 vs India in Johannesburg, 2013 This was Faf's yet another outing against India in 2013. He had a poor outing in the first innings against India wherein he just scored 20 runs. But in the second innings, the South African batsman showed utmost grit and slammed 134 runs. In this game, AB de Villers also scored a century and the match ended with a draw. That's all we have for now. If you think that we have missed out on any of your favourite innings by Faf, then do feel free to leave your comments below.

