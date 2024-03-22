The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 begins on March 22. Cricket fans all over the globe will be looking forward to catch the live action from the most popular T20 cricket league in the World. While in India, Star Sports will provide the live telecast, JioCinema will provide the IPL 2024 free live streaming online. IPL 2024 will be broadcast to different parts of the world as well. One of the popular mobile app, YuppTV has got live streaming rights of IPL 2024 for over 70 countries. You can check below the full list of countries IPL 2024 live streaming is available in. How to Watch IPL 2024 in UK? Check Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details of This Season of Indian T20 Cricket League

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) come into the IPL 2024 as defending champions after having won the final last season against Gujarat Titans. CSK will begin their title defence under new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad who replaced MS Dhoni on the eve of the tournament. Dhoni is expected to mentor Gaikwad in the IPL 2024. IPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 17

List of Countries IPL 2024 Live Streaming Online Available on YuppTV

YuppTV will provide IPL 2024 live streaming online in Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland and Faroe Islands, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino and Vatican City, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Israel, Brunei, Cambodia, People`s Republic of China, East Timor, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Macau, Mongolia, Myanmar, North Korea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

