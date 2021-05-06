Pakistan will aim to register another series victory as they take on Zimbabwe in the second and final Test of the series. The encounter takes place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare and will get underway on Friday (May 7). Babar Azam’s men dominated the opening clash and registered a victory by an innings and 116 runs. They’ll undoubtedly be high on confidence and will take the field as firm favourites. On the other hand, Zimbabwe need to put their best foot forward to challenge the visitors. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other PAK vs ZIM match details. Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali Shine as Pakistan Defeat Zimbabwe by an Innings & 116 Runs in 1st Test.

Speaking of the opening clash, Zimbabwe opted to bat in Harare after winning the toss. Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali ran through the home side’s batting order and took four wickets apiece. As a result, Zimbabwe got bundled out for 176. In reply, Pakistan piled a mountain of 426 with Fawad Alam scoring a brilliant hundred. Continuing his brilliant run, Hasan Ali took a five-wicket haul as Zimbabwe were folded for 134 in their second innings, losing the contest by an innings and 116 runs. As the second match takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other information.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test 2021 match will be played on May 7, 2021 (Friday). The game will be played at The Harare Sports Club in Harare and it is scheduled to begin at 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) 1:00 PM and local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test 2021 in India?

Unfortunately, there are no broadcasters of Pakistan’s 2021 tour of Zimbabwe in India. Hence, the PAK vs ZIM 2nd Test will not be televised on any channel in India. In Pakistan, however, the game will be televised on PTV Sports.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test 2021 Live Streaming Online

In India, fans can catch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test 2021 match live through online streaming. The live streaming of the 1st Test 2021 is available on the FanCode app. Fans in Pakistan can log in to the official website of PTV Sports to watch the match.

