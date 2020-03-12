India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2020 Live Score Updates: Toss Delayed Due to Wet Outfield

Update: Well, the toss in the India vs South Africa 1st ODI has been delayed due to wet outfield. There is an inspection scheduled at 1:15 PM IST. The weather forecast for Dharamshala isn't that good for today. Hope rain stays away and we have a full game. Toss and playing XI coming up shortly... After 2 flts, half a day at the Delhi Airport, 5 hrs on the road, great to be here at one of the prettiest cricketing venue, worth it. Just hope the rain Gods stay away 🙏 #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/w7m4jU9iiw— Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) March 12, 2020 Hello, and welcome to our live coverage of India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2020 in Dharamshala. This is a three-match ODI series and both the sides will be looking to take an early lead. Interestingly, both India and South Africa come into the series with contrasting clean sweeps in their previous series. India were whitewashed by New Zealand while South Africa whitewashed Australia.

IND vs SA Live Score Updates 1st ODI 2020: India and South Africa will face-off against each other in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. The first match takes place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala. It is going to be a day-night encounter. However, there is a chance of rain playing spoilsport as per the Dharamshala weather forecast. Meanwhile, stay tuned on this webpage for India vs South Africa 1st ODI live score updates.

India have been badly hurt after facing a 3-0 whitewash in ODIs against New Zealand. India’s tour of New Zealand began on a positive note with a 5-0 whitewash against the Blackcaps in T20Is. However, in ODIs and two Test match, the Men in Blue had to face disappointment. Against South Africa, the Indian team will be looking to bounce back and get back to winning ways. Interestingly, South Africa come into the series have performed a 3-0 whitewash against Australia. The Quinton de Kock-led side will be confident of dishing out an impressive performance against the home side. India Vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Match.

India will be boosted by the return of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. South Africa too have added Janneman Malan to their squad and it also sees the inclusion of former captain Faf du Plessis.