A special press conference is all set to take place. The eyes of the fans will be glued to their TV sets and mobile phones or whichever device they are using. This is because it is going to be a squad announcement for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the IND vs ENG ODI series 2025. Fans will be eager to see who all players will make it to the India national ticket team for the mega tournament. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul to Miss Upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Matches Following Injury Concerns: Report.

ICC Champions Trophy is all set to begin on February 19 to March 9. The mega tournament is scheduled to take in Pakistan but Team India will play their matches in UAE via a hybrid model. Pakistan are defending champions. There are many speculations on many players not being in the squad but all of that will be determined after the squad has been announced.

Before the Champions Trophy 2025, India will play England in a T20I and ODI series. The India squad for England ODIs will also be announced and it will be interesting to see who all are going to make the squad. The special conference will begin at time of 12:30 PM IST on January 18.

Where to Watch India Squad Announcement Press Conference Live Telecast?

Viacom18 and Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partners for the India squad announcement press conference. Fans will be able to watch the special press conference on Sports18 and Star Sports TV channels. Rohit Sharma vs Hardik Pandya in Practice Session: Indian Stars Begin Preparations for IND vs ENG ODI Series and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Watch Video).

How to Watch India Squad Announcement Press Conference Live Streaming Online?

Fans can tune into both the JioCinema and Hotstart app and website for the live streaming viewing options for the India Squad Announcement Press Conference.

