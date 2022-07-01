Ahead of the three-match T20I series against England, India will face Derbyshire in a 1st T20 warm-up fixture on Friday, July 1. The match would be played at the county ground in Derby and is scheduled to begin at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fresh off a 2-0 series win over Ireland, the young Indian team would be upbeat ahead of this challenge, which would serve as a good preparatory platform for the T20Is against England. Led by Dinesh Karthik, who has really impressed one and all with his leadership skills in the past few months, India will be feeling confident. This and another practice game against Northamptonshire would help them settle down on a line-up for the England T20Is. DER vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Derbyshire vs India T20 Warm-Up Match in Derby

However, India would not take this game lightly. The Derbyshire team, led by Shan Masood will have some quality domestic talents, who are sure to give India a run for their money. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of this match.

India vs Derbyshire Date and Match Timing in IST

The 1st T20 practice match will be played on July 01. The warm-up fixture will have a start time of 11:30 PM as per Indian Standard Time (IST).

India vs Derbyshire Practice Match Live TV Telecast

India vs Derbyshire warm-up match won’t be available on TV even though Sony Pictures Sports Networks holds the broadcast rights of India’s tour of England in 2022.

India vs Derbyshire Practice Match Free Live Streaming Online on YouTube

With no live telecast available, fans can still catch the live-action and that too for free. Derbyshire Cricket Club’s YouTube channel- Derbyshire's YouTube Channel will provide the free live streaming of the India vs Derbyshire practice match.

