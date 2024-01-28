England’s fightback in the first test versus India has been brilliant of sorts with their batters making sure they are not out of the contest at the end of the third days play. The visitors currently have a 126-run lead with four wickets in hand. Their game plan of scoring quickly was executed well with Ollie Pope leading the way with a brilliant century. The talented batsman is still out there in the middle and needs the supporter of the tailenders to get his side to a fighting target. The pitch in Hyderabad has eased a bit which is good news for the home side as well. India’s immediate focus will be to get England bowled out quickly in the first few hours. India vs England Live Score Updates of 1st Test 2024 Day 4.

Axar Patel has not been effective in the second innings so far for India and him alongside Ravindra Jadeja will need to come up with the goods on the fourth day. Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin remain India’s best bet to clean up the England tail quickly. In terms of batting, Rohit Sharma will look to get India off to a flier as it helps in these tricky run chases.

Ollie Pope has shown the way for the English batters that counter-attack is the way to go if they are to score runs in this series. His target for the day will be to take England’s lead past the double century mark. Rehan Ahmed can hang around a bit and is this is the visiting last recognized batting pair. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024: England Reach 316/6 at Stumps on Day 3 Against India, Lead by 126 Runs.

When is India vs England, 1st Test 2024 Day 4 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The action in the India vs England 1st Test 2024 is set to resume on Day 4 on Sunday, January 28. The IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and the action will start at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England, 1st Test 2024 Day 4 Match?

Viacom18 Network has the official broadcast rights to the Indian cricket team's home matches. So, the India vs England five-match Test series 2024 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India. For DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users DD Sports will provide IND vs ENG Test series 2024 live telecast.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England, 1st Test 2024 Day 4 Match?

As Viacom18 holds the broadcast rights of India vs England Test series 2024, the live streaming of the IND vs ENG Test matches will be available on the JioCinema mobile app and website. Fans can enjoy free live streaming of IND vs ENG Test matches on the OTT platform. India will look for quick runs in the first hour of play and it will not be a surprise if the match is wrapped up today itself. The game still looks in favour of India but England can delay the inevitable by scoring some more quick runs.

