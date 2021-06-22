India and New Zealand face each other in the World Test Championship Final with the aim of becoming the first-ever world Test champion. Day 5 of the summit clash will be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton on June 22, 2021 (Tuesday). Rain has played spoil-sport for the most part but despite the weather not being great, much of the game is expected to be played. Meanwhile, fans searching IND vs NZ, WTC Final Day 5 live streaming can scroll down below. IND vs NZ WTC Final 2021: Rain Abandons Play on Day 4.

Day 4 of the World Test Championship was abandoned due to rain, making it the second time after the opening day that entire day's play was washed out due to bad weather. However, at the current stage, New Zealand will be the happier of the two sides but with the pitch and weather not in great condition, they will find it difficult to score runs. Southampton Weather Today, IND vs NZ ICC WTC Final.

Devon Conway was once again the pick of the New Zealand batter as he scored yet another half century at the top of the order but wasn’t able to capitalize any further. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor are at the crease for New Zealand while India will hope of taking advantage of the overcast condition and dismiss the Black Caps without allowing them to take the lead in the game.

India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final Day 5 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final will be played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground. The day 5 match will be live from June 22, 2021 (Tuesday). The match is scheduled to begin at 03:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time)

India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final Day 5 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can live telecast India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final day 5 on Star Sports. Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada will telecast the game in English and regional languages. DD Sports Channel 1 will provide the free live telecast of IND vs NZ WTC final. However, the free live telecast of the Test match will be available only for DD FreeDish users. The fans watching the WTC Final 2021 from Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka will also be broadcasted by Star Sports. Whereas, the ones in New Zealand can watch the match on Sky Sports.

India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final Day 5 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Star Sports has the rights for telecasting the match between India vs New Zealand, WTC 2021 Finals, the match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also get live score updates on the website of ICC and its app which is available on Playstore and iOS.

Live Cricket Score

India vs New Zealand ICC WTC 2021 Final Day 5 Free Live Streaming, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs New Zealand ICC World Test Championship 2021 day 5 will also be available on the radio. DD FreeDish users can also listen to the Live Radio Cricket Commentary by All India Radio. All India Radio Cricket commentary will be available on DD FreeDish DTH Satellite Radio. FreeDish DTH Radio channels, the Radio Cricket commentary will be available on All India Radio’s FM Rainbow Channels, FM Local Radio Stations (LRS), Digital Radio Transmitters (DRM) and Additional FM Transmitters will also be bringing the ball-by-ball updates for the match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2021 01:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).