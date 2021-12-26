India will continue their quest for another World Test Championship final as they travel to take on South Africa in a three-match Test series. The IND vs SA 1st Test 2021 will be played at the SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion from Boxing Day 2021 (December 26) onwards. Meanwhile, fans searching for India vs South Africa, 1st Test 2021 live streaming details can scroll down below for more details. India vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head.

South Africa play their first game in the longest format after six months and will field a new-look side as Deal Elgar will be leading the team against one of the best outfits in the world. Meanwhile, India have many of their star players back who were rested for the New Zealand series but will be without vice-captain Rohit Sharma. IND vs SA, Centurion Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

When is India vs South Africa, 1st Test 2021? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 Day 1 will be played at the SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion on December 26, 2021 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled start time of 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs South Africa, 1st Test 2021 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs SA Test series 2021-22 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs South Africa 1st Test telecast on their TV sets in English and regional languages.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs South Africa, 1st Test 2021?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND SA Test series 2021-22 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs South Africa 1st Test online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2021 10:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).