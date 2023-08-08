Facing a do-or-die situation, the Indian team will head into the third T20I of the series against West Indies knowing that it is their last shot at keeping this series alive. Hardik Pandya’s men were outplayed in the first two games by the home team, who suffered defeats in the Tests and ODI series prior to this. However, they have turned up in all three departments in the T20Is so far and bested the Hardik Pandya-led side, who have been far from their best. Batting has been a major concern for the Indian team in these two matches. In the first match, the star-studded line-up failed to chase down 150 and in the second game, barely managed to get there after losing quick wickets. Pandya’s captaincy too has come under the scanner for him not having Yuzvendra Chahal not bowl his full quota of four overs in the 2nd T20I when India had a chance to put pressure on West Indies. India, with the defeat in the last match, lost to West Indies in two bilateral matches for the first time in 12 years. Should the Men in Blue lose today, it will be the first series win for West Indies against India since 2016. Is India vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

West Indies, in contrast, would be pretty confident of their chances in this contest. The addition of players like Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Rovman Powell and Akeal Hosein have been instrumental in them winning both these contests and now, they need to hold their form for one more match to ensure a historic series victory against the number one ranked T20I side. They definitely have the momentum to pull off another win but fans can expect India to bounce back strong and hard in this match and keep the series alive. India vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2023, Georgetown, Guyana Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Providence Stadium.

Squads

India: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith, Shai Hope, Oshane Thomas, Roston Chase