Haryana and Baroda are all set to lock horns against each other in the quarterfinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The match will be played at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the match, but first, let’s have a look at the preview of the match first. Haryana has come in as a surprise in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 and as contrary to popular expectations, they emerged as one of the top teams to be qualified so far. They were placed amongst mighty giants like Mumbai and Delhi. Mumbai was ousted in the group stage itself. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Schedule, Live Streaming Online, TV Telecast, Teams, Groups and Everything You Need To Know About the T20 Tournament.

Whereas, Bardo also has come a very far way as they won all of their five matches in the group stage. The winner here will qualify for the semi-finals. So this is more of a knock-out stage for both teams. The two teams will be leaving no stone unturned to win the game here qualifying for the next round. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

Is Haryana vs Baroda T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of India’s domestic tournaments. So, select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 will be available on Star network. While Star Sports 1/HD will provide live telecast of matches, Disney+Hotstar will provide the live online streaming. However, Haryana vs Baroda T20 live streaming and telecast will not be available.

Squads:

Baroda Squad: Kedar Devdhar(c), Smit Patel(w), Vishnu Solanki, Ninad Rathva, Abhimanyu Rajput, Atit Sheth, Bhanu Pania, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Bhargav Bhatt, Karthik Kakade, Pratik Keshavlal Ghodadra, Dhruv Patel, Krunal Pandya, Mohit Mongia, Pratyush Kumar, Soyeb Sopariya, Chintal Gandhi

Haryana Squad: Chaitanya Bishnoi, Arun Chaprana, Himanshu Rana, Shivam Chauhan, Yashu Sharma, Rohit Parmod Sharma(w), Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma(c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Nitin Saini, Harshal Patel, Ashish Hooda, Shubham Rohilla, Sanjay Pahal, Pramod Chandila, Guntashveer Singh, Ajit Chahal, Aman Kumar, Tinu Kundu, Ankit Kumar, Kapil Hooda

