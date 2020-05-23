Live Cricket Streaming of Vincy Premier T10 League, Grenadines Divers vs Botanic Gardens Rangers: Get Free Telecast Details of GRD vs BGR With Match Time in India

Picture used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Grenadines Divers will face Botanic Garden Rangers in the sixth game of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020. The clash will be played on Saturday (May 23) at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. Both the sides faced a defeat in their respective opening games and hence, both the sides will look to open their account in the tournament in the forthcoming encounter. The Divers failed with the bat in their fixture against Salt Pond Breakers but put up a decent show with the ball. On the other hand, the Rangers were outplayed in all the three departments in their first game against La Soufriere Hikers. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of GRD vs BGR match. Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings in IST and Time Table of VPL 2020.

West Indies’ star pacer Kesrick Williams, who is the marquee player of the Botanic Gardens Rangers, will have the onus to put on a brilliant performance in order to take his side over the line. On the other hand, Divers have the services of Obed McCoy who also international experience. Also, the ongoing VPL 2020 is one of those cricket tournaments which has been resumed after the COVID-19 break. Hence, all the sides must eye to leave a mark. Now, let’s look at the live streaming and other details of the game. Download Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule For Free in PDF Format.

When to Watch for Grenadines Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers, Vincy Premier T10 League (Know Date & Time Details)

The first match of the Vincy T10 League between Grenadines Divers and Botanic Garden Rangers will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent on May 23, 2020 (Saturday). The match is scheduled to start at 10:00 pm IST and 12:30 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Grenadines Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers, Vincy Premier T10 League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Sadly, there are no official broadcasters of the Vincy Premier T10 League in India, hence will not be able to catch the live action of Grenadines Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers match on TV. However, fans can still catch the game on online platforms.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Grenadines Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers, Vincy Premier T10 League?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the clash between Grenadines Divers and Botanic Garden Rangers on the FanCode official app and website. Meanwhile, Caribbean fans can catch the action online on SportsMax.

Squads:

Grenadine Divers: Obed McCoy (Marquee), Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razie Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Ajex Samuel.

Botanic Gardens Rangers: Kesrick Williams (Marquee), Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.